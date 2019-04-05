Sheriff: Bullet came close to potentially killing deputy

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a sheriff's deputy in Colorado came within "a half of an inch" of a possibly fatal injury after being shot while trying to prevent a suicidal woman from killing herself.

The Durango Herald reported on Thursday that San Juan County Sheriff's Office Undersheriff Steve Lowrance was shot in the face Tuesday when 30-year-old Amanda Christine Maes of Colorado Springs fired a round, taking her own life.

San Juan County Sheriff Bruce Conrad says the bullet — a .380 round from a handgun — traveled just off center of Lowrance's lower lip and about an inch off center of his face. Conrad says the bullet directly hit and knocked out a lower front tooth and exited through Lowrance's cheek.

Lowrance is expected to fully recover from his injuries.

___

Information from: Durango Herald, http://www.durangoherald.com