Sheriff: Deputy shot fellow deputy in jaw with baton round

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama sheriff says a deputy shot another deputy with a baton round at the office.

Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin confirmed to the Decatur Daily on Monday that Deputy Zac Dockery was shot in the jaw Sept. 6. A baton round, typically a bean bag, is designed to be non-lethal.

Franklin said deputies were storing firearms and hadn't properly checked them.

Deputy Mike Whittle was written up for the shooting, and suspended three days without pay. Whittle and Deputy Joey Coburn, who was to ensure all items were handled in a safe manner, will be required to attend safety classes on their own time.

Dockery was hospitalized and released the same day. Franklin wasn't sure if he had returned to durty.

The sheriff's office has amended its storage policy.

