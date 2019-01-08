Sheriff: Escaped inmate steals car, trades gunshots in chase

MACON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi authorities say an inmate escaped, stole a pickup truck and led officers on chase that ended with an exchange of gunfire and him in custody again.

News outlets report 29-year-old Terry Pierce Jr. escaped Monday afternoon from the Noxubee County Community Work Center. County Sheriff Terry Grassaree says Pierce was pursued into Kemper County, where he crashed at an intersection in Scooba.

Kemper Sheriff James Moore says authorities pinned the truck at the intersection with their cars and traded gunshots. Moore says one of his deputies in the hospital for injuries from the crash is expected to be OK.

Pierce is serving 15 years out of Pearl River County for aggravated assault and fleeing law enforcement convictions from 2009. It's unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment.