Sheriff: Louisiana man killed 29-year-old nephew, then self

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (AP) — The sheriff's office of Assumption Parish, Louisiana, says a man shot his nephew in the head before killing himself.

News outlets report the sheriff's office says 49-year-old Scott Cazenave got into an altercation with 29-year-old Beau Blanchard as his younger nephew was mowing his grandmother's lawn Tuesday. What provoked their fight isn't clear.

Sheriff's spokesman Lonny Cavalier says Cazenave then shot Blanchard in the head and fled the scene. Authorities responding to the shooting found Beau dead on a riding lawnmower.

The spokesman says deputies were alerted to a car crash minutes later and found Cazenave dead with a gunshot wound to his head. He says deputies quickly realized the two shootings were related.

The spokesman says Cazenave shot himself and that Blanchard "was in no way an aggressor."