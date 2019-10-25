Sheriff: Man arrested for not telling partner he has HIV

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — Authorities in Mississippi say a man has been arrested for not telling his sexual partner he was HIV positive.

The Clarion-Ledger reports 34-year-old Stephen William Flood was arrested Thursday and charged with knowingly exposing another person to HIV, which is a felony.

Lowndes County Sheriff's Investigator Mary Huggins says a person told authorities last month that Flood exposed them to HIV through "sexual contact."

Huggins says Floyd was diagnosed with HIV on Sept. 10 and had consensual unprotected sex afterward without telling his partner he was positive.

Investigator Tony Cooper said the victim has not been tested for HIV.

Huggins says if others were sexually involved with Flood, they should contact the sheriff's department.

It's unclear whether Flood has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

