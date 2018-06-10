Sheriff: Man dies after assault in northern Minnesota

CASS LAKE, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a 25-year-old man has died after he was assaulted in northern Minnesota.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says his office was notified late Thursday that a "serious assault" victim had been brought to the Cass Lake Indian Health Services hospital. Burch says the man, from Cass Lake, was pronounced dead shortly afterward.

Police executed search warrants at two homes in rural Cass Lake. An autopsy is scheduled.

Leech Lake tribal police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are assisting in the investigation.