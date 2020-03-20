Sheriff: Man filmed himself pointing gun at Georgia officer

JONESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man was arrested and accused of posting an Instagram video of himself pointing a gun at an office, authorities said.

A video uploaded March 9 showed a man aiming a gun at a Jonesboro police officer, who was performing a traffic stop, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported on Thursday.

Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill said detectives identified Jordan Jones, 18, as the owner of the Instagram account. A news release said Jones' mother turned him in Friday and he was later charged with one count of pointing a gun at another.

It's unclear whether Jones had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Police said Jones was identified through posts about “freeing” his brother Cameron Jones, who is serving a life sentence for a robbery and homicide in Upson County.

The news release said authorities thwarted Cameron Jones' plan to escape from prison last year. It said the inmate had a hand-drawn map detailing the plan, which included killing two Upson deputies during a jail transport.