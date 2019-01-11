Sheriff: Man killed estranged wife, called 911, killed self

BAGLEY, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Alabama say a man fatally shot his estranged wife and then confessed to authorities before killing himself.

Al.com reports the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded Wednesday morning to a report of an armed man running along a road. It says deputies received a report of a slain woman while searching for the man.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says 39-year-old Brandi Michelle Allen was found shot to death in her home, which sits along the same street the man was spotted. While there, 43-year-old Mark David Allen called 911 and admitted to shooting her.

He gave his location before hanging up, and responding deputies found him dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Investigators say the pair had just ended their relationship.

