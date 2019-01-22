Sheriff: Man shot to death at Louisiana pharmacy

LULING, La. (AP) — Sheriff's deputies in Louisiana say a pharmacist has shot and killed a man trying to rob the store.

The St. Charles Parish sheriff's office told news outlets that a man wearing a mask tried to rob a drug store in Luling on Monday evening.

The suspect's name has not been released yet.

The sheriff's office said a man ordered the pharmacist and a clerk to hand over drugs. The report says there was a scuffle and the pharmacist pulled a gun and shot the man. The man ran outside and collapsed a died.

The pharmacist's name has not been released. The sheriff's office did not say whether charges will be filed.