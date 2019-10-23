https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/Sheriff-Man-trying-to-break-into-home-shot-at-a-14556419.php
Sheriff: Man trying to break into home shot at a deputy
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff's office has arrested a man who they say fired at a deputy after he tried to break into a home.
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office says as its deputies tried to approach 31-year-old Sean Victor Smith on Tuesday night, he fired a shot at a deputy and then ran.
Smith is jailed on a $500,000 bond on multiple charges, including assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm. It's not known if he has an attorney.
As deputies headed toward the home, a K-9 deputy was involved in a crash at the intersection of N.C. Highways 53 and 24 in Jacksonville. No injuries were reported and a driver was charged with failure to yield to emergency lights and siren.
View Comments