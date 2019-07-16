Sheriff: Mississippi candidate fatally shoots wife and self

POTTS CAMP, Miss. (AP) — Investigators say a man running for the Mississippi House has taken his own life after shooting his wife to death at a medical clinic where she was a receptionist.

Marshall County Sheriff Kenny Dickerson says the shootings happened Tuesday at Williams Medical Clinic in Potts Camp, shortly after Carl Robinson received divorce papers.

Dickerson says Robinson shot his estranged wife, Latoya Thompson, before killing himself. The sheriff says she died as emergency workers were trying to put her on a medical helicopter.

The couple lived in nearby Benton County.

Robinson was one of three Democrats running in Benton, Lafayette, Marshall and Tate counties. Incumbent John Faulkner of Holly Springs is seeking re-election. No others are running, so the race will be decided in the Democratic primary in August.