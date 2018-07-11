Sheriff: Mom tails man who kidnapped daughter at gunpoint

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi sheriff says a woman saw her daughter get kidnapped at gunpoint and shoved into a car, so she tailed them until authorities arrived.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Billy Sollie tells WTOK-TV that the victim's mother called authorities Monday and said 30-year-old Chad Edward Fuller had kidnapped her daughter. The woman told authorities that fuller had pointed a gun at her adult daughter, who is the mother of one of his children, and forced her into a car.

Sollie says the woman followed the two in her own car and stayed on the phone providing directions until deputies were able to intercept the vehicle. Sollie says Fuller was arrested without incident on kidnapping charges. He posted bail and was released later that day. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

___

