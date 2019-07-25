Sheriff: Mother charged after baby found dead in mom's bed

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi mother has been charged with manslaughter after investigators found her infant daughter dead in the mother's bed.

Brandi Christine Reynolds was charged with culpable negligence manslaughter by Warren County sheriff's deputies after the July 19 death. Reynolds is jailed, and bail was set Wednesday at $250,000. It's unclear if she has a lawyer.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace says deputies found the 54-day-old girl dead in Reynolds' bed. He says it appears Reynolds was sleeping with the child and rolled over onto the infant.

When asked if a father was present or would face charges, Pace says the investigation continues.

Pace says the case is scheduled to be presented to grand jurors in August.