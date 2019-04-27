Sheriff: Shooting at California synagogue leaves injuries

San Diego County sheriff's office also said Saturday on Twitter that a man has been detained in connection with the shooting at the Chabad of Poway synagogue.

POWAY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Southern California say a shooting at a synagogue has left people injured but the extent is unclear.

Update #1: A man has been detained for questioning in connection with a shooting incident at the Chabad of Poway synagogue. @SDSOPoway Deputies were called to Chabad Way just before 11:30 a.m. There are injuries. This is a developing situation. — Poway Station (@SDSOPoway) April 27, 2019

It's in the city of Poway just over 20 miles north of San Diego.

Officials say deputies were called just before 11:30 a.m.