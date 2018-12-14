Sheriff: Woman dies after South Carolina deputy shooting

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — A woman has died after a shooting involving a South Carolina sheriff's deputy, but the sheriff says investigators don't know whether she killed herself.

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright says a deputy tried to make a traffic stop around 7:45 p.m. Thursday and the woman drove away.

The sheriff said the woman fired at officers during the chase. An officer forced her off the road and she ran. Wright said the woman then first turned a gun on herself and then pointed it a deputy.

Wright says that as the deputy fired, she shot herself.

The sheriff said the State Law Enforcement Division will determine who fired the fatal shot. The officer wasn't hurt.

Coroner Charles Clevenger said Friday morning the woman was 34-year-old Jennifer Mabry Robinson of Spartanburg.