Sheriff: Woman steals gun from car, kills husband in Alabama

Alabama authorities say a woman who had been arguing with her husband in the street broke into a neighbor's vehicle, stole a handgun and fatally shot the man.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Tuesday that 33-year-old Amanda Leigh Hilyer shot 41-year-old Keith Hilyer on Saturday in Sylvan Springs, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) west of Birmingham.

Authorities tell news outlets deputies arrived Saturday to find Keith Hilyer dead at the end of a street. The sheriff's office says the gun used in the shooting was recovered and that Amanda Hilyer remained at the scene.

Authorities say the woman was jailed Monday on murder and other charges. It's unclear if she has a lawyer.