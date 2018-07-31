Shooting at LA homeless encampment caught on security video

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police are searching for two people who wounded a man at a homeless encampment in a brazen shooting that was recorded on security video.

The video aired by KCBS-TV Tuesday shows two men getting out of a Honda Accord last week near a group of tents under an overpass in the Mar Vista area.

One man pulls a handgun and fires several shots at the tents. Both men then run back to the Honda and speed away.

Police say the victim is hospitalized in stable condition.

Investigators say it appears the suspects knew the victim and targeted him.