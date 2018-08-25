Shooting death by state trooper ruled homicide

GIRARD, Pa. (AP) — The shooting death of an Ohio man following what state police are calling a "brief encounter" with troopers in northwestern Pennsylvania has been ruled a homicide.

State police in Erie County say troopers responded a report of a suspicious person in Girard Township just after 5 p.m. Thursday and encountered 36-year-old Matthew Orrenmaa of Conneaut, Ohio.

Police say one of the troopers fired, hitting Orrenmaa in the trunk and killing him. Coroner Lyell Cook ruled the death a homicide.

Police haven't provided more details about the encounter between Orrenmaa and the troopers, who are on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of probes by police and the district attorney.