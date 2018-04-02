Shooting deaths of father, son investigated in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Madison police say the victim of a homicide may have been sleeping when he was shot by a family member who apparently took his own life.

Police Chief Mike Koval says the shooting deaths of the 58-year-old father and his 33-year-old son took place in a bedroom of a home where both lived. Officials haven't said who fired the gun that was recovered at the scene along with four shell casings.

Investigators have interviewed the wife and mother of the victims as well as a friend of the son who was spending the night. Koval says police have a theory of what happened, but they're waiting on autopsy results to confirm.