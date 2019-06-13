Shooting in Philadelphia park leaves man dead, teen wounded

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A shooting in a Philadelphia park has left a man dead and a teenage boy wounded.

But it's not clear what sparked the shooting in Campbell Square park, which occurred around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Police responding to reports of shots fired found a 19-year-old man who was shot in the chest. He was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later.

A16-year-old boy who was shot in the leg remains hospitalized in stable condition.

It wasn't immediately clear how many shooters may have been involved. They apparently were among several people who were in the park when the shots rang out.

No arrests have been made.