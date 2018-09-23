Shooting kills 5-year-old child in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Authorities in Little Rock are investigating the fatal shooting of a 5-year-old boy.

Little Rock police spokesman Lt. Michael Ford says the shooting occurred about 8 p.m. Saturday at a residence in southwest Little Rock. Officers say the boy was critically injured when they arrived at the residence. Ford says the child was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbors say the 5-year-old boy was one of five boys in the family but his name and the circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released. Ford did not immediately return a telephone call from The Associated Press seeking further details.