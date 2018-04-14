https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/Shooting-leaves-2-men-dead-1-injured-in-Salem-12834389.php
Shooting leaves 2 men dead, 1 injured in Salem
Published 12:57 pm, Saturday, April 14, 2018
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities in western Oregon say two men died and another was injured in a shooting in Salem.
The Marion County sheriff's office says deputies responded to a reported shooting at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday at Bar Fly's Grill.
Deputies arrived and found two men who had been shot. Both were transported to a hospital where one died.
Authorities say they later found a third man dead in a parking lot about a mile away, and it's believed all three men were involved in the same incident.
Police say they're looking for a red Cadillac Escalade seen leaving the area at about the time of the shooting.
Names haven't been released.
