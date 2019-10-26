Shooting on Roxbury street leaves 1 dead, 2 wounded

BOSTON (AP) — Boston police say one man is dead and two people were wounded in an early morning shooting in Roxbury.

Police say shooting occurred at about 3:45 a.m. Sunday and apparently stemmed from an argument in front of a home on Westminster Avenue.

Police say two male victims were found at the scene, one was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police say a female victim left the scene and was found on a nearby street.

Police say those injured are expected to survive. They describe the shooting as an isolated incident.