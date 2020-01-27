Shooting reported outside Connecticut courthouse

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Police have responded to a shooting outside a Connecticut courthouse, according to authorities.

The preliminary report is that three people were shot just after noon Monday outside Bridgeport Superior Court on Golden Hill Street, Scott Appleby, the city's director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security told the Connecticut Post.

He said there is “no immediate threat” to the public.

No additional information was released by authorities.

“One car just pulled up to another car and started firing. It was crazy. It was insane,” said Dave Simons, a bail bondsman and eyewitness to the shooting told the newspaper.