Shooting victim rescued by Uber driver near Stillwater

STILLWATER, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say an Uber driver rescued a woman who had been shot and left to die along a road in Washington County.

A 23-year-old St. Paul man, suspected of being in the U.S. illegally, is charged with attempted murder and kidnapping. A criminal complaint says the Uber driver found the woman bleeding from the chest along a road near Stillwater in the early morning hours of June 9.

The Star Tribune reports the man says he tried to call 911 but couldn't get a signal, so he put a blanket around her, placed her in his vehicle and headed to Stillwater where he met law enforcement officers.

Authorities say the defendant and an accomplice, who's still at large, are Sureños 13 gang members. The 39-year-old St. Paul woman is hospitalized in critical condition.

