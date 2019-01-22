Shoplifting suspect killed while fleeing Missouri police

ST. ANN, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a shoplifting suspect has been killed while fleeing from police in suburban St. Louis.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the driver of the fleeing car as 21-year-old Arman Memetovic. Police in St. Ann said the chase started Saturday after security at a Menards store spotted a man and woman stealing items. The man told security he had a gun before fleeing.

An officer then spotted the getaway car, which crashed into another vehicle less than a minute after the officer began a pursuit. Two others in the fleeing car and the driver of the vehicle that was hit sustained serious injuries. Memetovic had recent court cases for drug possession and trespassing.