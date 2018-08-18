Shots fired after teen goes into wrong home seeking party

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire police department is investigating an early morning shooting that occurred after a teenager went into an unlocked home thinking there was a party there.

Portsmouth Police Chief Robert Merner says multiple rounds were fired in the early morning incident Saturday, but there were no injuries.

Merner tells Seacoastonline.com that the teenager went to the address based on a text message he received. When the teenager went into the home the residents were awakened.

Merner said the shots were fired after the teen left the home and got into a vehicle, backed up and hit a pole. The homeowner then "discharged a weapon, striking the vehicle."

The investigation is continuing. It's unclear if charges will be filed against any of the individuals who were involved.

