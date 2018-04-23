Show host Wilkos could have drunken driving charge erased

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — TV talk show host and Jerry Springer protégé Steve Wilkos will have a drunken driving charge in Connecticut erased from his record if he completes the state's alcohol education program.

The Advocate reports that Wilkos was granted admission into the diversionary program Monday during a hearing in Stamford Superior Court.

Police say the 53-year-old Wilkos crashed his sport-utility vehicle in Darien on Jan. 21 and his blood-alcohol level was .29, more than three times the legal limit.

Wilkos will have to complete a 15-week educational or treatment program and take part in a panel with victims of drunken driving.

He has said he had a "complete lapse in judgment" when he drove drunk. His lawyer said Monday that Wilkos has dealt with the issue very seriously.

Information from: The Advocate, http://www.stamfordadvocate.com