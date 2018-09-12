Siblings sentenced in multi-million-dollar invoice scheme

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Two New Jersey siblings have received prison terms for running a multi-million-dollar invoice scheme that defrauded a company where one of them worked.

Shevandra Verasawmi, of Matawan, got an 87-month sentence Wednesday. His sister, Vishallie Verasawmi of Green Brook, received a four-year term.

The siblings were convicted in April on one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and three counts of mail fraud.

Federal prosecutors say Shevandra Verasawmi created shell companies that his sister added to her employer's accounts payable system, even though the shell companies never had contracts with the firm. They allegedly submitted dozens of fraudulent invoices to the company and sought to divert millions of dollars.

Prosecutors say the siblings deposited the fraud proceeds into bank accounts they controlled and spent it on personal expenses, including luxury cars and credit card payments.