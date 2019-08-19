Siblings stabbed at home; Man charged with attempted murder

WINSLOW, N.J. (AP) — A man who allegedly stabbed a woman and her brother at a southern New Jersey home has been charged with attempted murder.

Camden County prosecutors say Dominic Fagnani also faces aggravated assault and weapons counts stemming from the attack in Winslow Township. It wasn't known if the 23-year-old Gloucester Township man has retained an attorney.

Winslow police found the victims — a 26-year-old woman and her 24-year-old brother — when they responded around 9:40 p.m. Saturday to reports of a stabbing at a Heywood Lane home. The two victims had both suffered multiple stab wounds and were taken to a hospital, but their names and further details on their conditions have not been disclosed.

Authorities have not disclosed a possible motive for the stabbings.