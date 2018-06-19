Sidney hospital settles suit over sex assault exam

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A hospital in eastern Montana has settled a lawsuit filed by a patient who claimed hospital staff refused to conduct a forensic examination after she was sexually assaulted.

The Billings Gazette reports the Sidney Health Center settled the suit Thursday after was it filed in federal court in January 2017.

According to the suit, the Yellowstone County woman visited the Sidney hospital in November 2015 but her request for a sexual assault nurse examiner was denied.

The hospital had two nurses on staff certified in performing the exams. The woman received the exam three days later in Billings.

The newspaper's calls to the hospital and the hospital's attorney were not immediately returned Monday.

The hospital has since quit offering the exams.

