Sierra Vista substitute teacher accused of assaulting a teen

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a substitute teacher in Sierra Vista was arrested for allegedly assaulting a teenager in a classroom.

Cochise County Sheriff's officials say 50-year-old Walter Benny was booked into the county jail on suspicion of assault.

It was unclear Sunday if he has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.

Sheriff's officials say deputies were called to Coronado School around 1 p.m. Friday.

They say Benny allegedly assaulted a 14-year-old boy in a classroom.

Benny was having medical issues after the encounter and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Authorities say Benny was booked into jail after he was released from the hospital.

The name of the teen who was allegedly assaulted hasn't been released.