https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/Singer-performs-in-Vegas-for-1st-time-after-mass-14890034.php Singer performs in Vegas for 1st time after mass shooting Updated 6:15 pm EST, Saturday, December 7, 2019 Most Popular 1 Driver dead after hitting parked car, tree in Fairfield 2 Cops: Woman tried to buy iPhones on someone else’s account 3 Wrong-way driver collides with tractor trailer on I-95 in Bridgeport 4 New superintendent joins turbulent Fairfield Public Works Department 5 Wrong-way driver collides with tractor trailer on I-95 in Bridgeport 6 Fun for all at Fairfield tree-lighting 7 The Casita by Manorwood Homes wins Modular Home of the Month View Comments © 2019 Hearst Communications, Inc.