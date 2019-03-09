Sioux City woman gets probation for insurance fraud

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Sioux City woman has been convicted of insurance fraud and sentenced to two years of probation.

The Iowa Insurance Division says in a news release that 43-year-old Jennifer Lea Fuentes was convicted and sentenced Thursday. As part of her sentence, she must complete 75 hours of community service and pay a $750 penalty.

Authorities say an investigation showed Fuentes crashed her car into another in a parking lot last year while driving without insurance. Investigators say she bought auto insurance online later that same day without disclosing the collision. Three days after the accident, Fuentes filed a claim with her insurer and intentionally misrepresented the date of the crash.