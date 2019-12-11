Sioux Falls police identify man killed in stabbing

Sioux Falls police have identified a man who was fatally stabbed.

Dugan Francis Tobacco, 25, of Sioux Falls died early Tuesday. Tobacco was stabbed in Sioux Falls along with another 26-year-old man, who was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sioux Falls Police Sgt. Sean Kooistra said that "all involved parties" in the case are accounted for, but that no arrests had been made as of Wednesday morning, the Argus Leader reported.