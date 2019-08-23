Skateboard shop owners accused of selling pot from store

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The owners of a Burlington, Vermont, skateboard shop are facing federal charges of conspiracy to sell marijuana from their business.

John Van Hazinga and Samantha Steady pleaded not guilty Thursday.

Steady was released on conditions and Van Hazinga was ordered held pending a detention hearing.

An investigation started after witnesses reported that people at the Ridin' High shop had sold marijuana to teenagers. Prosecutors say police also responded to multiple reports of disturbances, altercations and violence.

They say Van Hazinga sold marijuana to an undercover officer multiple times and Steady made edible products infused with THC sold at the shop. Authorities say they seized more than 50 pot plants and about $67,000 after searching the couple's home, a camp and the business.

Messages were left with the couple's lawyers.