Slain deputy remembered as devoted father, committed deputy

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Thousands of friends, colleagues and family remembered a Northern California sheriff's deputy killed last month while responding to a call about a theft from a marijuana garden as a devoted father and a committed deputy.

The Sacramento Bee reports more than 3,000 people attended a service Tuesday in honor of El Dorado County Deputy Brian Ishmael at a church in Roseville. Blue ribbons were tied to the trees lining the road to the Bayside Church, and adorned the doors leading to the church's sanctuary.

After the memorial, a procession of law enforcement personnel went from Roseville to Placerville, El Dorado County's seat.

The 37-year-old deputy was fatally shot Oct. 23 in the Sierra Nevada foothills community of Somerset. Four men were arrested in connection to his death.

___

Information from: The Sacramento Bee, http://www.sacbee.com