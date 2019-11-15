Slovak man convicted, sentenced after explosives found

PRAGUE (AP) — A court in the Czech Republic has convicted a Slovak national of public endangerment and promoting terrorism and sentenced him to six-and-a-half years in prison.

Two years ago, police seized chemicals that can be used to make explosives and videos on how to make them in Dominik Kobulnicky’s apartment in Prague.

He also faced charges of planning a terror attack in the Czech capital but Prague’s Municipal Court ruled Friday there was not sufficient evidence for that.

Friday’s verdict is not final and Kobulnicky can appeal.

The 25-year-old who converted to Islam four years ago had pleaded not guilty. However, he admitted he had been planning a terror attack at a bus station in the eastern Slovak city of Presov several years ago.