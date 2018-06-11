Smuggling boat aground on Southern California beach

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (AP) — An empty panga boat was found on the beach at Southern California's Crystal Cove State Park.

Laguna Beach police Sgt. Jim Cota tweeted Monday that the boat is believed to have been used in human smuggling and the occupants are believed to have left the area.

Pangas are open boats designed for fishing but commonly used by smugglers trying to bring people or drugs north from Mexico.