Son gets 20 years in father's stabbing death

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man gets 20 years in prison for stabbing his father 71 times and dumping his body in the Paint Rock River.

Al.com reports 33-year-old Eric Ray Jones received the maximum sentence for killing 55-year-old Anthony Ray Jones. Authorities say Eric Jones faced a murder charge, but jurors convicted him on a reduced charge of heat-of-passion manslaughter.

In court Friday, Jones apologized for his crime and began to cry. He told Circuit Judge Karen Hall that no matter what sentence she issued, he would live with his actions for the rest of his life.

The killing happened after the father and son argued at a cabin in New Hope on Dec. 19, 2017. Police found the victim's body, strapped to cinder blocks, in the river on Jan. 5, 2018.