Son of Missouri restaurant founder indicted on sex crimes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — The son of the founder of a popular Missouri restaurant has been indicted on several sex crimes.

The Springfield News-Leader reports 50-year-old Benjamin Lambert, who was previously involved in running the Lambert's Cafe location in Ozark, Missoui, was indicted on five charges by a grand jury earlier this month.

Prosecutors say Lambert had a nude photo of a child posing in front of a mirror at his home. The charges relate to actions in 2015.

Lambert was arrested last week and was being held in lieu of $100,000 bond. Court records don't list an attorney for him.

Lambert's Cafe says Ben Lambert has not been active in managing the store in recent years. The business said it would cooperate with authorities and doesn't condone the behavior Lambert is accused of.

