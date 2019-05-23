Son pleads guilty in pill mill doctor's slaying

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A prosecutor in Ohio says a man has pleaded guilty to a murder charge for fatally shooting his father, a former doctor who was awaiting sentencing for running a pill mill.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O'Brien said in a release that 21-year-old Jonah Lake pleaded guilty Wednesday in the slaying of 51-year-old Kevin Lake. The judge then sentenced him to life in prison, with parole consideration possible after 15 years.

Jonah Lake was charged in the June 2017 shooting of his father at their home in Westerville, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) northeast of Columbus. A message seeking comment was left Thursday for his lawyer.

Kevin Lake, a former osteopathic doctor, had pleaded guilty to federal charges for prescribing powerful pain medications to hundreds of patients daily at a clinic.