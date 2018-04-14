Mourners raise their hands to salute struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, after her funeral service at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Madikizela-Mandela died on April 2 at the age of 81. less
Photo: Themba Hadebe, AP
Mourners raise their hands to salute struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, after her funeral service at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Madikizela-Mandela died on April ... more
Military pallbearers carry the coffin of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, after her funeral service at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018 on route for burial. Madikizela-Mandela died on April 2 at the age of 81. less
Photo: Themba Hadebe, AP
Military pallbearers carry the coffin of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, after her funeral service at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018 on route for burial. ... more
A South African soldier stands at attention moments before a military honor guard carries anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's coffin, wrapped in the flag of South Africa, out of Orlando stadium following her funeral service, in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Tens of thousands of people sang, cheered and cried as the flag-draped casket of anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was escorted from her official funeral on Saturday, after supporters defended her complex legacy with poetry and anger. less
Photo: Jerome Delay, AP
A South African soldier stands at attention moments before a military honor guard carries anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's coffin, wrapped in the flag of South Africa, out of Orlando stadium ... more
Mourners bid farewell to anti-apartheid icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela as her funeral procession leaves Soweto's Orlando stadium following her funeral service in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Tens of thousands of people sang, cheered and cried as the flag-draped casket of anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was escorted from her official funeral on Saturday, after supporters defended her complex legacy with poetry and anger. less
Photo: Jerome Delay, AP
Mourners bid farewell to anti-apartheid icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela as her funeral procession leaves Soweto's Orlando stadium following her funeral service in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018. ... more
Sisters Zindzi, left, and Zenani, center, at podium, appear on stage to pay tribute to their mother struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, backdrop, at her funeral at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Madikizela-Mandela died on April 2 at the age of 81. less
Photo: Themba Hadebe, AP
Sisters Zindzi, left, and Zenani, center, at podium, appear on stage to pay tribute to their mother struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, backdrop, at her funeral at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South ... more
Mourners raise their hands to salute struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, after her funeral service at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Madikizela-Mandela died on April 2 at the age of 81. less
Photo: Themba Hadebe, AP
Mourners raise their hands to salute struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, after her funeral service at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Madikizela-Mandela died on April ... more
Military pallbearers carry the coffin of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, after her funeral service at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018 on route for burial. Madikizela-Mandela died on April 2 at the age of 81. less
Photo: Themba Hadebe, AP
Military pallbearers carry the coffin of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, after her funeral service at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018 on route for burial. ... more
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, center, is flanked by daughters of late anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Zenani, third from right, and Zindzi, second from right, during her funeral at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Heads of state joined the five-hour celebration of the powerful figure who will be buried as a national hero following lively debate over how she should be remembered after her death on April 2 at age 81. less
Photo: Themba Hadebe, AP
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, center, is flanked by daughters of late anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Zenani, third from right, and Zindzi, second from right, during her funeral at ... more
A mourner attends the funeral of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Madikizela-Mandela died on April 2 at the age of 81.
A mourner attends the funeral of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Madikizela-Mandela died on April 2 at the age of 81.
Photo: Themba Hadebe, AP
The flag-draped casket carrying the remains of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela arrives at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Madikizela-Mandela died on April 2 at the age of 81. less
Photo: Phil Magakoe, AP
The flag-draped casket carrying the remains of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela arrives at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Madikizela-Mandela died on April 2 at the ... more
British model Naomi Campbell pays tribute at the funeral of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Madikizela-Mandela died on April 2 at the age of 81. less
Photo: Themba Hadebe, AP
British model Naomi Campbell pays tribute at the funeral of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Madikizela-Mandela died on April 2 ... more
A military honor guard carries anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's coffin, wrapped in the flag of South Africa, out of Orlando stadium following her funeral service, in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Tens of thousands of people sang, cheered and cried as the flag-draped casket of anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was escorted from her official funeral on Saturday, after supporters defended her complex legacy with poetry and anger. less
Photo: Jerome Delay, AP
A military honor guard carries anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's coffin, wrapped in the flag of South Africa, out of Orlando stadium following her funeral service, in Soweto, South Africa, ... more
A military honor guard carries anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's coffin, wrapped in the flag of South Africa, out of Orlando stadium following her funeral service, in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Tens of thousands of people sang, cheered and cried as the flag-draped casket of anti-apartheid activist Madikizela-Mandela was escorted from her official funeral on Saturday, after supporters defended her complex legacy with poetry and anger. less
Photo: Jerome Delay, AP
A military honor guard carries anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's coffin, wrapped in the flag of South Africa, out of Orlando stadium following her funeral service, in Soweto, South Africa, ... more
Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson attends the funeral of anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, at the Orlando Stadium, in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Tens of thousands of people sang, cheered and cried as the flag-draped casket of anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was escorted from her official funeral on Saturday, after supporters defended her complex legacy with poetry and anger. less
Photo: Themba Hadebe, AP
Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson attends the funeral of anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, at the Orlando Stadium, in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Tens of thousands of people ... more
People follow the hearse carrying the coffin of anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela after her funeral service at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018 on route for burial. Tens of thousands of people sang, cheered and cried as the flag-draped casket of anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was escorted from her official funeral on Saturday, after supporters defended her complex legacy with poetry and anger. less
Photo: Themba Hadebe, AP
People follow the hearse carrying the coffin of anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela after her funeral service at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018 on route for ... more
Mourners in party colors attend the funeral of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Madikizela-Mandela died on April 2 at the age of 81. less
Photo: Themba Hadebe, AP
Mourners in party colors attend the funeral of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Madikizela-Mandela died on April 2 at the age of ... more
A military honor guard carries anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's coffin, wrapped in the flag of South Africa, out of Orlando stadium following her funeral service, in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Tens of thousands of people sang, cheered and cried as the flag-draped casket of anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was escorted from her official funeral on Saturday, after supporters defended her complex legacy with poetry and anger. less
Photo: Jerome Delay, AP
A military honor guard carries anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's coffin, wrapped in the flag of South Africa, out of Orlando stadium following her funeral service, in Soweto, South Africa, ... more
Sisters Zindzi, left, and Zenani, right, at podium, appear on stage to pay tribute to their mother struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, backdrop, at her funeral at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Madikizela-Mandela died on April 2 at the age of 81. less
Photo: Themba Hadebe, AP
Sisters Zindzi, left, and Zenani, right, at podium, appear on stage to pay tribute to their mother struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, backdrop, at her funeral at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South ... more
A mourner attends the funeral of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Madikizela-Mandela died on April 2 at the age of 81.
A mourner attends the funeral of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Madikizela-Mandela died on April 2 at the age of 81.
Photo: Themba Hadebe, AP
A military vehicle carries the coffin of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, after her funeral service at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018 on route for burial. Madikizela-Mandela died on April 2 at the age of 81. less
Photo: Themba Hadebe, AP
A military vehicle carries the coffin of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, after her funeral service at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018 on route for burial. ... more
A military honor guard carries anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's coffin, wrapped in the flag of South Africa, out of Orlando stadium following her funeral service, in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Tens of thousands of people sang, cheered and cried as the flag-draped casket of anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was escorted from her official funeral on Saturday, after supporters defended her complex legacy with poetry and anger. less
Photo: Jerome Delay, AP
A military honor guard carries anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's coffin, wrapped in the flag of South Africa, out of Orlando stadium following her funeral service, in Soweto, South Africa, ... more
Mourners attend the funeral of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Madikizela-Mandela died on April 2 at the age of 81.
Mourners attend the funeral of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Madikizela-Mandela died on April 2 at the age of 81.
Photo: Themba Hadebe, AP
The military take over the proceeding at the funeral of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, after her funeral service at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018 on route for burial. Madikizela-Mandela died on April 2 at the age of 81. less
Photo: Themba Hadebe, AP
The military take over the proceeding at the funeral of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, after her funeral service at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018 on route for ... more
A mourner attends the funeral of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Madikizela-Mandela died on April 2 at the age of 81.
A mourner attends the funeral of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Madikizela-Mandela died on April 2 at the age of 81.
Photo: Themba Hadebe, AP
Military pallbearers carry the coffin of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, after her funeral service at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018 on route for burial. Madikizela-Mandela died on April 2 at the age of 81. less
Photo: Themba Hadebe, AP
Military pallbearers carry the coffin of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, after her funeral service at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018 on route for burial. ... more
A military vehicle carries the coffin of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, after her funeral service at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018 on route for burial. Madikizela-Mandela died on April 2 at the age of 81. less
Photo: Themba Hadebe, AP
A military vehicle carries the coffin of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, after her funeral service at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018 on route for burial. ... more
ANC supporters celebrate the legacy of anti-apartheid icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela during her funeral ceremony at Soweto's Orlando stadium Saturday, April 14, 2018. Mandela died April 2, 2018, at the age of 81. less
Photo: Jerome Delay, AP
ANC supporters celebrate the legacy of anti-apartheid icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela during her funeral ceremony at Soweto's Orlando stadium Saturday, April 14, 2018. Mandela died April 2, 2018, at the age of ... more
Sisters Zindzi, left, and Zenani, center, appear on stage to pay tribute to their mother struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, backdrop, at her funeral at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Madikizela-Mandela died on April 2 at the age of 81. less
Photo: Themba Hadebe, AP
Sisters Zindzi, left, and Zenani, center, appear on stage to pay tribute to their mother struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, backdrop, at her funeral at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, ... more
US civil right activist, Jesse Jackson, right, attends the funeral of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Madikizela-Mandela died on April 2 at the age of 81. less
Photo: Themba Hadebe, AP
US civil right activist, Jesse Jackson, right, attends the funeral of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Madikizela-Mandela died ... more
The flag-draped casket carrying the remains of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela arrives at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Madikizela-Mandela died on April 2 at the age of 81. less
Photo: Phil Magakoe, AP
The flag-draped casket carrying the remains of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela arrives at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Madikizela-Mandela died on April 2 at the ... more
Mourners gather at Soweto's Orlando stadium for the funeral service of anti-apartheid icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Madikizela-Mandela died April 2, 2018, at the age of 81. less
Photo: Jerome Delay, AP
Mourners gather at Soweto's Orlando stadium for the funeral service of anti-apartheid icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Madikizela-Mandela died April 2, 2018, at ... more
Mourners gather near Soweto's Orlando stadium for the funeral service of anti-apartheid icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Madikizela-Mandela died April 2, 2018, at the age of 81. less
Photo: Jerome Delay, AP
Mourners gather near Soweto's Orlando stadium for the funeral service of anti-apartheid icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Madikizela-Mandela died April 2, 2018, ... more
The flag draped coffin carrying the remains of anti-apartheid icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela arrives for the funeral ceremony in Soweto, South Africa's Orlando stadium Saturday, April 14, 2018. Madikizela-Mandelandela died April 2, 2018, at the age of 81. less
Photo: Jerome Delay, AP
The flag draped coffin carrying the remains of anti-apartheid icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela arrives for the funeral ceremony in Soweto, South Africa's Orlando stadium Saturday, April 14, 2018. ... more
The flag draped coffin carrying the remains of anti-apartheid icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela arrives for the funeral ceremony in Soweto, South Africa's Orlando stadium Saturday, April 14, 2018. Madikizela-Mandela died April 2, 2018, at the age of 81. less
Photo: Jerome Delay, AP
The flag draped coffin carrying the remains of anti-apartheid icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela arrives for the funeral ceremony in Soweto, South Africa's Orlando stadium Saturday, April 14, 2018. ... more
The funeral convoy carrying the remains of anti-apartheid icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela arrives for the funeral ceremony in Soweto, South Africa's Orlando stadium Saturday, April 14, 2018. Madikizela-Mandela died April 2, 2018, at the age of 81. less
Photo: Jerome Delay, AP
The funeral convoy carrying the remains of anti-apartheid icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela arrives for the funeral ceremony in Soweto, South Africa's Orlando stadium Saturday, April 14, 2018. Madikizela-Mandela ... more
Mourners listen to speeches at Soweto's Orlando stadium during the funeral service of anti-apartheid icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Madikizela-Mandela died April 2, 2018, at the age of 81. less
Photo: Jerome Delay, AP
Mourners listen to speeches at Soweto's Orlando stadium during the funeral service of anti-apartheid icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Madikizela-Mandela died ... more
Mourners attend the funeral service of anti-apartheid icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Madikizela-Mandela died on April 2 at the age of 81. less
Photo: Themba Hadebe, AP
Mourners attend the funeral service of anti-apartheid icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Madikizela-Mandela died on April 2 at the age of ... more
The flag-draped casket carrying the remains of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela arrives at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Madikizela-Mandela died on April 2 at the age of 81. less
Photo: Phil Magakoe, AP
The flag-draped casket carrying the remains of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela arrives at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Madikizela-Mandela died on April 2 at the ... more
The casket with the remains of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela is placed at her funeral service at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Madikizela-Mandela died on April 2 at the age of 81. less
Photo: Themba Hadebe, AP
The casket with the remains of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela is placed at her funeral service at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Madikizela-Mandela died on April ... more
The flag-draped casket carrying the remains of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela arrives at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Madikizela-Mandela died on April 2 at the age of 81. less
Photo: Phil Magakoe, AP
The flag-draped casket carrying the remains of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela arrives at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Madikizela-Mandela died on April 2 at the ... more
Family members arrive with the casket of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Madikizela-Mandela died on April 2 at the age of 81.
Family members arrive with the casket of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Madikizela-Mandela died on April 2 at the age of 81.
Photo: Themba Hadebe, AP
The casket with the remains of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela receives a salute at her funeral service at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Madikizela-Mandela died on April 2 at the age of 81. less
Photo: Themba Hadebe, AP
The casket with the remains of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela receives a salute at her funeral service at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Madikizela-Mandela died ... more
The casket carrying the remains of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela arrives at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Madikizela-Mandela died on April 2 at the age of 81.
The casket carrying the remains of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela arrives at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Madikizela-Mandela died on April 2 at the age of 81.
Photo: Themba Hadebe, AP
Some of the chief family mourners arrive with the casket carrying the remains of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Madikizela-Mandela died on April 2 at the age of 81. less
Photo: Themba Hadebe, AP
Some of the chief family mourners arrive with the casket carrying the remains of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018. ... more
The casket carrying the remains of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela arrives at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Madikizela-Mandela died on April 2 at the age of 81.
The casket carrying the remains of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela arrives at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Madikizela-Mandela died on April 2 at the age of 81.
Photo: Themba Hadebe, AP
A mourner wears headgear at a funeral service for struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, portrait on top, at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Madikizela-Mandela died on April 2 at the age of 81. less
Photo: Themba Hadebe, AP
A mourner wears headgear at a funeral service for struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, portrait on top, at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Madikizela-Mandela died on ... more
The funeral procession of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela arrives at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Madikizela-Mandela died on April 2 at the age of 81.
The funeral procession of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela arrives at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Madikizela-Mandela died on April 2 at the age of 81.
Photo: Themba Hadebe, AP
Mourners attend the funeral service of anti-apartheid icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Madikizela-Mandela died on April 2 at the age of 81. less
Photo: Themba Hadebe, AP
Mourners attend the funeral service of anti-apartheid icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Madikizela-Mandela died on April 2 at the age of ... more
The funeral procession of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela makes its way to the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Madikizela-Mandela died on April 2 at the age of 81.
The funeral procession of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela makes its way to the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Madikizela-Mandela died on April 2 at the age of 81.
Photo: Themba Hadebe, AP
Mourners gather at the Orlando Stadium for the funeral of anti-apartheid icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, portrait on placard, in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Madikizela-Mandela died on April 2 at the age of 81. less
Photo: Themba Hadebe, AP
Mourners gather at the Orlando Stadium for the funeral of anti-apartheid icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, portrait on placard, in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Madikizela-Mandela died on April ... more
Mourners gather at the Orlando Stadium for the funeral of anti-apartheid icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, portrait on placard, in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Madikizela-Mandela died on April 2 at the age of 81. less
Photo: Themba Hadebe, AP
Mourners gather at the Orlando Stadium for the funeral of anti-apartheid icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, portrait on placard, in Soweto, South Africa, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Madikizela-Mandela died on April ... more
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Tens of thousands of people sang, cheered and cried as the flag-draped casket of anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was escorted from her official funeral on Saturday, after supporters defended her complex legacy with poetry and anger.
Thunder rumbled and it began to rain as the casket left the 40,000-seat stadium — a blessing, witnesses said.
Heads of state joined the five-hour celebration of the powerful figure who will be buried as a national hero following lively debate over how she should be remembered after her death on April 2 at age 81.
Often called the "Mother of the Nation" and "Mama Winnie," Madikizela-Mandela fought to keep South Africa's anti-apartheid struggle in the international spotlight while her husband, Nelson Mandela, was imprisoned.
"Long before it was fashionable to call for Nelson Mandela's release from Robben Island, it was my mother who kept his memory alive," elder daughter Zenani Mandela-Dlamini said as the crowd erupted in cheers.
Many South Africans have stood up for Madikizela-Mandela's memory against critics who characterized her as a problematic figure who was implicated in political violence after she returned from years of banishment in a rural town.
"Proud, defiant, articulate, she exposed the lie of apartheid," President Cyril Ramaphosa said during his tribute. "Loudly and without apology, she spoke truth to power."
He recited Maya Angelou's poem "Still I Rise."
And as the casket left the stadium, another speaker read out Alice Walker's poem , "Winnie Mandela We Love You."
Since her death, supporters have visited Madikizela-Mandela's family home in Soweto, the Johannesburg township where she lived, and condolences have poured in from around the world in remembrance of one of the 20th century's most prominent political activists.
Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson, who attended the funeral, said Friday that Madikizela-Mandela was responsible for making the anti-apartheid movement "a global struggle."
Many memorializing Madikizela-Mandela recognized her as a political force in her own right.
"In apartheid South Africa, the combination of patriarchy and racism together meant that black women confronted enormous obstacles from the cradle to the grave, making her own achievements all the more exceptional," U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday at a memorial in New York, not mentioning Nelson Mandela at all.
The young Madikizela-Mandela grew up in what is now Eastern Cape province and came to Johannesburg as the city's first black female social worker. Not long after, she met African National Congress activist Mandela and the couple married in 1958, forming one of the most storied unions of the century.
After Mandela was imprisoned, Madikizela-Mandela embraced her own leadership in the freedom struggle with steely determination and at great personal sacrifice.
For years, she was routinely harassed by apartheid-state security forces, imprisoned and tortured. In 1977, she was banished to a remote town.
It took a toll. When Madikizela-Mandela returned from exile she became involved with a group of young men known as the Mandela United Football Club. The men were accused of the disappearances and killings of at least 18 boys and young men and the leader was convicted of killing a 14-year-old, nicknamed "Stompie," accused of being a police informer.
In 1991, a court found Madikizela-Mandela guilty of the boy's kidnapping and assault and sentenced her to six years in jail. She appealed and was found guilty of being an accessory in the assault, and the sentence was reduced to a fine and suspended prison term. Madikizela-Mandela denied knowledge of any killings.
Mandela divorced her in 1996, claiming infidelity and saying that after his release from prison, his wife made him "the loneliest man."
Though she fought fiercely for democracy, Madikizela-Mandela floundered in a political career after the first free elections in 1994. Mandela, South Africa's first black president, fired her as one of his deputy ministers. Her stints as a lawmaker, a post she held until her death, were lackluster.
Mandela-Dlamini, her elder daughter, accused the media of being complicit in a long "smear campaign" against her mother.
"Praising her now that she's gone shows what hypocrites you are," she said during her speech. "It's become clear that South Africa, and indeed the world, holds men and women to different standards of morality."
Ramaphosa said the traumas that Madikizela-Mandela endured as a target of the powerful apartheid state inflicted "deep wounds" that never healed — and went largely ignored by many peers.
"She bore witness to our suffering . We did not do the same for her," he said. "Today is a moment to heal those wounds. Today is a time for healing as we put Mama Winnie to rest."
___
Follow Africa news at https://twitter.com/AP_Africa