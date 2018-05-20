3 Indiana kids found in squalid conditions; couple charged

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A South Bend couple has been charged with neglect after investigators found three severely malnourished children living in squalid conditions at their home.

The South Bend Tribune reports 30-year-old Aldo Aranda and his wife Maria Kuilan Benitez each face multiple felonies. Police were called to their home this month after a family member requested a welfare check.

Officers said the house smelled like urine and they observed insects, trash and food on the floor.

The children, who are between the ages of 3 and 9, are being treated for malnutrition and metabolic disorder.

Court records state the 29-year-old wife told police that her husband threatened to stab her if she left the home.

It was unclear Sunday if either had an attorney representing them.

___

Information from: South Bend Tribune, http://www.southbendtribune.com