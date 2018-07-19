South Carolina deputies wound shooting suspect

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina authorities say a vehicle chase in which a man fired at deputies through a sunroof with an assault rifle ended with deputies shooting and wounding the suspect.

Deputies tried to stop a Spartanburg man and woman about noon Wednesday to serve outstanding warrants, Spartanburg County Sheriff's Lt. Kevin Bobo said in an email.

Jurrell Keith Thompson, 33, and Jodi Lea Stapleton, 35, drove away, leading deputies on a chase.

Thompson stood up through the sunroof of the car and fired at deputies with an "AK-47-style" weapon, striking several deputies' vehicles, Sheriff Chuck Wright said.

When the vehicle stopped, Thompson ran and continued firing and deputies shot him in the leg, the sheriff said.

"It's only by God's hand that none of our officers got shot," Wright said in an afternoon news conference Wednesday. "We don't want to hurt anybody, but we're not going to be fired at. We're not going to be treated that way."

Thompson was treated and released from Spartanburg Medical Center before being taken to jail.

Thompson and Stapleton had been wanted on three counts of failure to appear in court on drug manufacturing charges and child neglect. Thompson also faced a weapons charge, Bobo said. Thompson is now charged with three counts of attempted murder. Stapleton faces accessory charges.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting. Thompson is black, SLED spokesman Thom Berry said. One of the three deputies who fired is black, but Berry did not know Thursday morning about the race of the other two officers.

It was not immediately known if Thompson and Stapleton have attorneys.