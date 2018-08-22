South Carolina killer's claims spark search for more victims

File-This file photo provided by South Carolina state shows Todd Kohlhepp. Kohlhepp, already in prison for seven murders, claims he has two additional victims. The Greenville News reports Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright confirmed Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, that Kohlhepp has told investigators that two people are buried near Interstate 26 in the Enoree area of southern Spartanburg County.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Sheriff's deputies in South Carolina have started a new search after a man who pleaded guilty to killing seven people said there were two more victims.

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said Wednesday morning that 20 deputies and a dog trained to sniff for cadavers are searching near Interstate 26, near where Tod Kohlhepp lived when his first victims were found in 2016.

The sheriff said he's not sure who these victims might be, or even if Kohlepp is telling the truth, but it's worth checking out given his record.

Kohlhepp is serving seven consecutive life sentences without parole at a Columbia prison after pleading guilty in May 2017. His crimes were discovered when police rescued a woman being held inside a storage container on his property.