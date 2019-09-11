South Carolina man gets 23 years for fatally beating toddler

YORK, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for fatally beating his 2-year-old son.

News outlets reports 34-year-old Bruce Leroy Williams pleaded guilty to homicide by child abuse under an Alford plea Tuesday in the 2018 death of Miguel Williams. In an Alford plea, a person doesn't admit guilt but acknowledges there's enough evidence to convict them.

Prosecutor Willy Thompson says Miguel had broken ribs and organ damage. He died from the trauma.

Thompson says Williams and Miguel's mother, Lakeshia Jackson, were on drugs the day Miguel died and told authorities he drowned in a motel bathtub. Williams testified that he didn't remember what happened.

Thompson says Miguel tested positive for drugs in 2016 and was previously in foster care.

Jackson is awaiting a trial date.