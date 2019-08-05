South Carolina slaying suspect surrenders; held without bond

LANCASTER, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina authorities say a suspect wanted in connection with a slaying has surrendered to law enforcement, ending a six-month manhunt.

News outlets report Lancaster Police Chief Scott Grant says 29-year-old Michael C. Chavis Jr. turned himself in Saturday at the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

Court documents accuse Chavis of shooting 26-year-old Jamaal Gladden outside a party in February. Local and state authorities had been searching for Chavis since he failed to appear in court.

News outlets previously reported Chavis was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Grant says Chavis was denied bond.

It's unclear whether he has an attorney that can comment on his behalf.