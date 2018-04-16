South Korean businessman kills himself in Hong Kong custody

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong authorities said Monday that a South Korean businessman accused of murdering his wife and son in a five-star hotel killed himself while in pre-trial custody.

The man was found unconscious in the morning in his cell at a Hong Kong detention center.

The statement did not give his name, but media reports identified him as Kim Min-ho.

The man was found with a bed sheet wrapped around his neck and was taken to a hospital, where he was later certified dead, the statement said.

Police had arrested Kim in January for allegedly killing his wife and son at Hong Kong's Ritz-Carlton hotel.

Media reports said the 43-year-old Kim was chief executive officer of the South Korean franchise of the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory.

Kim had been scheduled to appear in court again on May 23.