Southern California carjacking victim rescued, 3 arrested

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A woman who was the victim of a carjacking is safe and three suspects are under arrest after an incident that stretched from Malibu to Los Angeles.

Events began Friday in Malibu when a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy pulled over an SUV for a traffic violation.

The Sheriff's Department says the deputy spotted narcotics paraphernalia in the SUV and while detaining a passenger the driver sped off.

A citizen saw the suspects toss a bag and turned it over to deputies who found a handgun inside.

While the fleeing SUV was being followed by a sheriff's helicopter, the victim was able to get out of the vehicle and deputies learned the incident was a carjacking and kidnapping.

The pursuit ended in Los Angeles with the arrest of two suspects.